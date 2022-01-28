Salina, KS

Hit and Run Accident in Salina

KSAL StaffJanuary 28, 2022

A Thursday night hit and run incident has left a teenager’s vehicle damaged.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 8:35 p.m., a 17-year-old girl driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger was stopped at the Crawford and Centennial stoplight to turn left when a red truck hit her from behind.

The truck’s driver pulled up to the side of the girl and asked if she was alright. She said she was, and the truck’s driver suggested they pull into a nearby gas station to survey the damage. That is not what happened though, as the truck’s driver turned onto Willow Drive and continued on. The victim reported the truck’s driver to be an older male, and the truck had a brush guard on the front.

The 17-year-old driver and her 16-year-old passenger were uninjured. The vehicle had some rear-end damage.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

