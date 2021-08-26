Hit and Run Accident at Salina Central High School

A vehicle that hit another at Salina Central High School was later found at a rival high school.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Wednesday around 7:35 a.m., a hit and run collision occurred. Three witnesses said that a white Ford F150 pickup truck hit a parked 2001 Ford Mustang in the parking lot of Salina Central, ripping the front bumper off of the Mustang. The Mustang belongs to a Lindsborg man, but Forrester said he believes the man’s son drives the vehicle to school.

The truck was later found at Salina South High School, and a 15-year-old female was the driver. She did not have a license.

The truck’s driver was cited with possible charges of duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, no driver’s license in possession and inattentive driving.