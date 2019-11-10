Historic Train to Chug Across Kansas

A historic Union Pacific train that is chugging across the Midwest will soon be chugging across Kansas, making multiple stops along the way including an overnight stay in Salina.

According to the railroad, Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 has been touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary.

The Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive

The Union Pacific Big Boy Locomotive chugs into Kansas next Saturday, November 16th. It will spend a week crossing the state, making many stops. Here is the schedule:

Sunday, November 17 Coffeyville, Kan.

Colorado & Atlantic St. Depart 8:00 a.m. CT Neodesha, Kan.

Illinois St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 9:30 a.m. CT

9:45 a.m. CT Durand, Kan.

US-54 & Otter Road Arrival

Depart 11:15 a.m. CT

11:45 a.m. CT Garnett, Kan.

Olive St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 1:30 p.m. CT

1:45 p.m. CT Osawatomie, Kan.

W Main St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 2:30 p.m. CT

3:00 p.m. CT Kansas City, Mo.

Union Station

30 W. Pershing Rd. Arrival 6:30 p.m. CT Monday, November 18 Kansas City, Mo.

Union Station

30 W. Pershing Rd. On Display: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT Tuesday, November 19 Kansas City, Mo.

Union Station

30 W. Pershing Rd. Depart 8:00 a.m. CT Lawrence, Kan.

402 N. 2nd St. Arrival

Depart 10:15 a.m. CT

10:45 a.m. CT Topeka, Kan.

Great Overland Station

701 N. Kansas Ave. Arrival

Depart 11:45 p.m. CT

12:30 p.m. CT Topeka, Kan.

NW Norris & Clay St. Arrival 1:00 p.m. CT Wednesday, November 20 Topeka, Kan.

NW Norris & Clay St. Depart 8:00 a.m. CT Manhattan, Kan.

S. Manhattan Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart 9:30 a.m. CT

10:15 a.m. CT Junction City, Kan.

8th St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 11:00 a.m. CT

11:15 a.m. CT Abilene, Kan.

201 NW 2nd St. Arrival

Depart 12:15 p.m. CT

12:35 p.m. CT Salina, Kan.

400 N. 13th St Arrival 2:15 p.m. CT Thursday, November 21 Salina, Kan.

400 N. 13th St Depart 8:00 a.m. CT Ellsworth, Kan.

Lincoln Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart 9:30 a.m. CT

10:15 a.m. CT Russell, Kan.

Lincoln St. Crossing Arrival

Depart Noon CT

12:15 p.m. CT Hays, Kan.

E. 9th St. & Milner St. Arrival 1:45 p.m. CT Friday, November 22 Hays, Kan.

E. 9th St. & Milner St. Depart 8:00 a.m. CT Ellis, Kan.

Washington St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 8:45 a.m. CT

9:00 a.m. CT Quinter, Kan.

Long St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 10:30 a.m. CT

11:00 a.m. CT Oakley, Kan.

E. Front St. & Center Ave. Arrival

Depart 12:30 p.m. CT

1:00 p.m. CT Sharon Springs, Kan.

N. Front St. & N. Boeke St. Arrival 2:15 p.m. MT Saturday, November 23 Sharon Springs, Kan.

N. Front St. & N. Boeke St. Depart 8:00 a.m. MT

Due to the dynamic nature of these operations, running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.