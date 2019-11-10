Historic Train to Chug Across Kansas

A historic Union Pacific train that is chugging across the Midwest will soon be chugging across Kansas, making multiple stops along the way including an overnight stay in Salina.
According to the railroad, Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 has been touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary.
The Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive
The Union Pacific Big Boy Locomotive chugs into Kansas next Saturday, November 16th. It will spend a week crossing the state, making many stops. Here is the schedule:
|Sunday, November 17
|Coffeyville, Kan.
Colorado & Atlantic St.
|Depart
|8:00 a.m. CT
|Neodesha, Kan.
Illinois St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|9:30 a.m. CT
9:45 a.m. CT
|Durand, Kan.
US-54 & Otter Road
|Arrival
Depart
|11:15 a.m. CT
11:45 a.m. CT
|Garnett, Kan.
Olive St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|1:30 p.m. CT
1:45 p.m. CT
|Osawatomie, Kan.
W Main St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|2:30 p.m. CT
3:00 p.m. CT
|Kansas City, Mo.
Union Station
30 W. Pershing Rd.
|Arrival
|6:30 p.m. CT
|Monday, November 18
|Kansas City, Mo.
Union Station
30 W. Pershing Rd.
|On Display: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
|Tuesday, November 19
|Kansas City, Mo.
Union Station
30 W. Pershing Rd.
|Depart
|8:00 a.m. CT
|Lawrence, Kan.
402 N. 2nd St.
|Arrival
Depart
|10:15 a.m. CT
10:45 a.m. CT
|Topeka, Kan.
Great Overland Station
701 N. Kansas Ave.
|Arrival
Depart
|11:45 p.m. CT
12:30 p.m. CT
|Topeka, Kan.
NW Norris & Clay St.
|Arrival
|1:00 p.m. CT
|Wednesday, November 20
|Topeka, Kan.
NW Norris & Clay St.
|Depart
|8:00 a.m. CT
|Manhattan, Kan.
S. Manhattan Ave. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|9:30 a.m. CT
10:15 a.m. CT
|Junction City, Kan.
8th St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|11:00 a.m. CT
11:15 a.m. CT
|Abilene, Kan.
201 NW 2nd St.
|Arrival
Depart
|12:15 p.m. CT
12:35 p.m. CT
|Salina, Kan.
400 N. 13th St
|Arrival
|2:15 p.m. CT
|Thursday, November 21
|Salina, Kan.
400 N. 13th St
|Depart
|8:00 a.m. CT
|Ellsworth, Kan.
Lincoln Ave. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|9:30 a.m. CT
10:15 a.m. CT
|Russell, Kan.
Lincoln St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|Noon CT
12:15 p.m. CT
|Hays, Kan.
E. 9th St. & Milner St.
|Arrival
|1:45 p.m. CT
|Friday, November 22
|Hays, Kan.
E. 9th St. & Milner St.
|Depart
|8:00 a.m. CT
|Ellis, Kan.
Washington St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|8:45 a.m. CT
9:00 a.m. CT
|Quinter, Kan.
Long St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|10:30 a.m. CT
11:00 a.m. CT
|Oakley, Kan.
E. Front St. & Center Ave.
|Arrival
Depart
|12:30 p.m. CT
1:00 p.m. CT
|Sharon Springs, Kan.
N. Front St. & N. Boeke St.
|Arrival
|2:15 p.m. MT
|Saturday, November 23
|Sharon Springs, Kan.
N. Front St. & N. Boeke St.
|Depart
|8:00 a.m. MT
Due to the dynamic nature of these operations, running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.