Historic Train to Chug Across Kansas

Todd PittengerNovember 10, 2019

A historic Union Pacific train that is chugging across the Midwest will soon be chugging across Kansas, making multiple stops along the way including an overnight stay in Salina.

According to the railroad, Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 has been touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary.
The Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive

The Union Pacific Big Boy Locomotive chugs into Kansas next Saturday, November 16th. It will spend a week crossing the state, making many stops. Here is the schedule:

 

Sunday, November 17
Coffeyville, Kan.
Colorado & Atlantic St. 		Depart 8:00 a.m. CT
Neodesha, Kan.
Illinois St. Crossing 		Arrival
Depart		 9:30 a.m. CT
9:45 a.m. CT
Durand, Kan.
US-54 & Otter Road 		Arrival
Depart		 11:15 a.m. CT
11:45 a.m. CT
Garnett, Kan.
Olive St. Crossing 		Arrival
Depart		 1:30 p.m. CT
1:45 p.m. CT
Osawatomie, Kan.
W Main St. Crossing 		Arrival
Depart		 2:30 p.m. CT
3:00 p.m. CT
Kansas City, Mo.
Union Station
30 W. Pershing Rd. 		Arrival 6:30 p.m. CT
Monday, November 18
Kansas City, Mo.
Union Station
30 W. Pershing Rd. 		On Display:   9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Tuesday, November 19
Kansas City, Mo.
Union Station
30 W. Pershing Rd. 		Depart 8:00 a.m. CT
Lawrence, Kan.
402 N. 2nd St.		 Arrival
Depart		 10:15 a.m. CT
10:45 a.m. CT
Topeka, Kan.
Great Overland Station
701 N. Kansas Ave. 		Arrival
Depart		 11:45 p.m. CT
12:30 p.m. CT
Topeka, Kan.
NW Norris & Clay St. 		Arrival 1:00 p.m. CT
Wednesday, November 20
Topeka, Kan.
NW Norris & Clay St. 		Depart 8:00 a.m. CT
Manhattan, Kan.
S. Manhattan Ave. Crossing 		Arrival
Depart		 9:30 a.m. CT
10:15 a.m. CT
Junction City, Kan.
8th St. Crossing 		Arrival
Depart		 11:00 a.m. CT
11:15 a.m. CT
Abilene, Kan.
201 NW 2nd St. 		Arrival
Depart		 12:15 p.m. CT
12:35 p.m. CT
Salina, Kan.
400 N. 13th St 		Arrival 2:15 p.m. CT
Thursday, November 21
Salina, Kan.
400 N. 13th St 		Depart 8:00 a.m. CT
Ellsworth, Kan.
Lincoln Ave. Crossing 		Arrival
Depart		 9:30 a.m. CT
10:15 a.m. CT
Russell, Kan.
Lincoln St. Crossing 		Arrival
Depart		 Noon CT
12:15 p.m. CT
Hays, Kan.
E. 9th St. & Milner St. 		Arrival 1:45 p.m. CT
Friday, November 22
Hays, Kan.
E. 9th St. & Milner St. 		Depart 8:00 a.m. CT
Ellis, Kan.
Washington St. Crossing 		Arrival
Depart		 8:45 a.m. CT
9:00 a.m. CT
Quinter, Kan.
Long St. Crossing 		Arrival
Depart		 10:30 a.m. CT
11:00 a.m. CT
Oakley, Kan.
E. Front St. & Center Ave. 		Arrival
Depart		 12:30 p.m. CT
1:00 p.m. CT
Sharon Springs, Kan.
N. Front St. & N. Boeke St. 		Arrival 2:15 p.m. MT
Saturday, November 23
Sharon Springs, Kan.
N. Front St. & N. Boeke St. 		Depart 8:00 a.m. MT

 

Due to the dynamic nature of these operations, running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.

