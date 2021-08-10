Historic rally magic finally runs out in 11th

New York scored three runs in the 11th inning to give Kansas City an 8-6 loss in a historic series opener at Kauffman Stadium. Monday night began with Royals starter Carlos Hernández and the Yankees’ Jameson Taillon pitching a scoreless tie entering the seventh inning.

It ended as Monday night turned to Tuesday morning with two clubs making history. It was the first game in Major League history in which both teams scored in the seventh, eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th innings. At 4 hours, 52 minutes, it was the longest game at Kauffman Stadium since a 5 hour, 23 minute game (14 innings) on July 13, 2012, against the White Sox.