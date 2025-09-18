Historic Prescott-Foley Mansion Hits the Market

One of Salina’s most iconic landmarks, the Prescott-Foley Mansion, also known locally as the Foley Mansion, is officially for sale.

Built in 1884 for Judge John H. Prescott, this 4,525-square-foot Victorian-Italianate villa is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and remains one of the city’s most recognizable and historically significant residences. The mansion was the second residence in Salina to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The six-bedroom, three-bath estate sits on just over one acre at 211 W. Prescott Avenue, a short walk from downtown Salina and Salina Regional Health Center. The property features a grand carved staircase, multiple fireplaces, expansive windows, pocket doors, a library once used as a judge’s office, and a signature two-story tower that rises above the neighborhood skyline.

“This is more than a home—it’s a piece of Salina’s history,” said Emanuel Manwaring of Keller Williams Signature Partners. “The Prescott-Foley Mansion has been lovingly preserved for over a century, and now it offers an extraordinary opportunity for the next owner to restore, reimagine, and continue its legacy.”

Manwaring tells KSAL News the listing will go live Friday evening.

Highlights of the property include:

Six spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms

Formal living, dining, library, and garden rooms

Wrap-around balcony and tower with panoramic views

Detached carriage house and landscaped grounds

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places

The mansion has long been a symbol of Salina’s growth and prosperity during the late 19th century. Owned by the Foley family since the 1950s, it was safeguarded from demolition and preserved as a residential treasure rather than commercial development.

The home is a combination of the Italian Villa style with a 2nd Empire Tower and because of its red color, high tower, and distinctive appearance, it is visible many blocks away to those traveling south on 8th Street.

The property is currently listed for $443,900.

