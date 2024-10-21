Historic Performance Garners Cobee Bryant Big 12 Weekly Honor

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior cornerback Cobee Bryant has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week following a standout three interception performance in Kansas’ 42-14 victory over Houston, the conference announced Monday.

Bryant’s record-setting day included tying the single-game school record with three interceptions, while adding three tackles (two solo, one assist) and one tackle-for-loss. After Kansas scored a touchdown on its opening drive, Bryant ended Houston’s first drive of the day near midfield by intercepting UH starting quarterback Zeon Chriss and returning it into Cougar territory. The interception set up a one-play scoring drive for Kansas and allowed the Jayhawks to take an early 14-0 lead.

Kansas led 28-14 near the end of the first half, when Houston got the ball back and was threatening to score before Bryant struck for the second time. This time, he intercepted UH backup Donovan Smith to end a threat after the Cougars moved into Jayhawk territory. Bryant’s third pick came on Houston’s next possession, a seven-play drive to open the second half. The Cougars attempted a trick play, but Smith again found Bryant, who made a diving interception at the Kansas 5-yard line.

This was the first time that Bryant has recorded multiple interceptions in a game during his standout career. He is the first Jayhawk to record multiple interceptions since Hasan Defense at West Virginia in 2018, while becoming the fourth player in school history with three interceptions in a game. The three players who shared the record before Saturday all played at Kansas during the 1950’s, with the most recent player to accomplish the feat being Bill Crank, who had three interceptions in a game vs. Tulane on Oct. 25, 1958. Bryant is also just the just the seventh Big 12 player to accomplish the feat in a conference game and the first since Allen Chapman picked off three passes for Kansas State on Nov. 3, 2012.

With his three interceptions on Saturday, Bryant now has 13 career interceptions, which is tied for the second most in school history, tying Aqib Talib (13, 2005-07).

This is the second career Big 12 weekly honor for Bryant, who previously won the award on Sept. 25, 2023, for his efforts in a 38-27 victory over BYU. Bryant is the first Jayhawk to earn a Big 12 award this season and the first overall since Trevor Wilson was named the Special Teams Player of the Week on Oct. 9, 2023.

Additionally on Monday morning, Bryant was chosen as the East-West Shrine Bowl Breakout Defensive Player of the Week and the Reese’s Senior Bowl Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Both awards recognize all-star game eligible players for displaying the most NFL traits that week.

Kansas returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 26, facing No. 16 Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. Kickoff from Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN2.