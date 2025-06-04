Historian on WW II Home Front at Museum Thursday

Total war. In 1941 when America was faced with the threat of enemies on both shores, the “Greatest Generation” gave their all to save the nation. As soldiers, sailors and airmen left home to fight the battles of World War II, normal life on the home front was interrupted.

Dr. Andrew Orr, author, speaker, professor of History, and director of the Institute of Military History at Kansas State University joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look ahead to his presentation coming up at the Smoky Hill Museum on Thursday.

Dr. Orr says during those days a simple trip to the grocery store became a way to pitch in – by not taking too much home.

Dr. Orr will discuss the drives, drills, ration books, gardens and more, including how the war impacted fashion.

This free presentation is offered at the Smoky Hill Museum, June 5, 5:30-6:30 pm. Enjoy the presentation at the Museum or from the comfort of your own home via Zoom.