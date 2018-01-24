Salina, KS

Hip-Hop Event to Highlight Friday Night Live

Todd PittengerJanuary 24, 2018

A hip-hop event will highlight this week’s Friday Night Live event in Salina.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, the January 26th Friday Night Live free concert features a hip-hop event organized by Salina artist Ethan Martin. Titled After Hours Hip-Hop. The show will take place at Heart of Dixie, 109 N. Santa Fe, from 9 to 11 p.m.

The After Hours Hip-Hop lineup includes a mixture of local and regional talent. A’Sean from Kansas City, Dub Santana from Lawrence, and Dee Eazy, Ethan Martin and Black Santa of Salina will perform a series of 20- minute sets on the Heart of Dixie stage. This show is 16 and older for attendees and admission is free.

 

 

 

 

 

