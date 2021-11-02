Hinz named KCAC Women’s Basketball Defender Player of the Week

Kansas Wesleyan’s Kelcey Hinz (SR/Whitewater, Kan.) has been selected as the KCAC Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week based on her performance last week. KCAC players of the week are selected by conference sports information directors.

Hinz was a huge force defensively for the Coyotes as they defeated Columbia 68-62 to open the season. She pulled down 12 rebounds, nine of them defensive, and had five blocks on the night to help KWU to the win. Some of her biggest rebounds came late in the game to keep Columbia from getting second chances at scoring.

Hinz scored a game high 18 points and pulled down a game high 12 rebounds for her first double-double of the season and 31st of her career in helping the Coyotes beat Columbia 68-62.

The Coyotes (1-0) will host the Kansas Wesleyan Coyote Classic on Friday and Saturday in Mabee Arena. KWU faces University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy on Friday at 6 p.m., and Evangel on Saturday at 4 p.m