Hinz earns KCAC Women’s Basketball Offensive Player of the Week honor

Kansas Wesleyan’s Kelcey Hinz (SR/Whitewater, Kan.) has been named as the KCAC Women’s Basketball Offensive Player of the Week for her efforts in three games for the Coyotes from Nov. 29-Dec. 5 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Hinz and the Coyotes went 2-1 on the week, including an 85-82 win over then-No. 8 ranked and then-unbeaten Sterling, a game in which Hinz stood out.

She dominated both ends of the floor against Sterling, scoring 28 points and pulling down 24 rebounds, helping KWU upset the Warriors. She just missed her own single game rebounding record of 25.

She also had outstanding efforts in a win over Southwestern with 17 points and seven rebounds, and added a second double-double of the week with 19 points and 10 rebounds at Tabor.

She also had a very strong presence defensively, averaging 4.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game on the week, with five blocks against both Southwestern and Sterling.

KWU is 9-3 overall and 5-2 in the KCAC heading into the final two games before the semester break, hosting Saint Mary on Wednesday and at Avila on Monday.