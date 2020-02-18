Hinz earns KCAC Women’s Basketball Defensive Honor

Kelcey Hinz (SO/Whitewater, Kan.) earned her second KCAC Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week award of the season receiving the honor for her efforts last week for the Coyotes.

Hinz had another dominating week for the Coyotes, who remain in first place in the KCAC by a game heading into the final week. She had a great week of defense, averaging 12.5 defensive rebounds per game (15 total rebounds per game) and averaged 4.5 blocks per game. She had seven blocks in KWU’s win over McPherson in which KWU held McPherson to 32.8 percent shooting for the game. KWU held Southwestern to 37.7 percent shooting in the win this week as well. Her play was a big reason KWU got two huge wins this week.

KWU improved to 23-5 overall and 19-3 in the KCAC heading into the final week of conference play. The Coyotes are at Ottawa on Wednesday and conclude the regular season on Saturday at home against Oklahoma Wesleyan.