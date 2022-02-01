Hillsboro takes 2 from Vikings

The Hillsboro Trojans came into Smoky Valley gym and handed the Vikings a double header setback. Girls dropping it 27-36 and undefeated Hillsboro boys winning 69-46 over the Vikings.

In the Girls game the Vikings got out to an early 10-4 first quarter lead and led 21-15 at the half. But the 3rd quarter saw the Trojans hold the Vikings to only 2 points and they scored 10 to take a 25-23 lead after 3 quarters. In the 4th quarter Hillsboro continued their scoring with 12 and the Vikings could not get anything going only scoring 4 points as they lost 27-36. Abby Rose led the Vikings with 9.

In the boys game Hillsboro jumped out early 12-0 but the Vikings fought back and were as close as 22-27 with just over 3 minutes left before halftime but Hillsboro scored 8-2 from there and led 35-24 at the half. The 3rd quarter stayed close with just over 2 minutes left Vikings trailing 35-47 but Hillsboro closed the quarter out 8-2 to lead 55-37 after 3. Then in the 4th they outscored the Vikings 14-3 to open up a big lead and won going away 69-46. Trayton Miller led the Vikings with 19. Smoky Valley will be on the road at Larned on Friday

Don Bengtson