Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Snow

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 30 °

BREAKING NEWS

Hillsboro takes 2 from Vikings

KSAL StaffFebruary 1, 2022

The Hillsboro Trojans came into Smoky Valley gym and handed the Vikings a double header setback. Girls dropping it 27-36 and undefeated Hillsboro boys winning 69-46 over the Vikings.

In the Girls game the Vikings got out to an early 10-4 first quarter lead and led 21-15 at the  half. But the 3rd quarter saw the Trojans hold the Vikings to only 2 points and they scored 10 to take a 25-23 lead after 3 quarters. In the 4th quarter Hillsboro continued their scoring with 12 and the Vikings could not get anything going only scoring 4 points as they lost 27-36. Abby Rose led the Vikings with 9.

In the boys game Hillsboro jumped out early 12-0 but the Vikings fought back and were as close as 22-27 with just over 3 minutes left before halftime but Hillsboro scored 8-2 from there and led 35-24 at the half. The 3rd quarter stayed close with just over 2 minutes left Vikings trailing 35-47 but Hillsboro closed the quarter out 8-2 to lead 55-37 after 3. Then in the 4th they outscored the Vikings 14-3 to open up a big lead and won going away 69-46. Trayton Miller led the Vikings with 19. Smoky Valley will be on the road at Larned on Friday

Don Bengtson

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Hillsboro takes 2 from Vikings

The Hillsboro Trojans came into Smoky Valley gym and handed the Vikings a double header setback. Gir...

February 1, 2022 Comments

Arrest in McPherson School Threat C...

Kansas News

February 1, 2022

Vote to Name Baby Rhino

Kansas News

February 1, 2022

Closings, Cancellations, Road, Weat...

Breaking News

February 1, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Arrest in McPherson Schoo...
February 1, 2022Comments
Vote to Name Baby Rhino
February 1, 2022Comments
Tips Sought in Murder Cas...
February 1, 2022Comments
Power Crews Ready For Win...
February 1, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices