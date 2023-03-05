Hillsboro defeats Bennington girls in Sub-State Final

FINAL: (1) Hillsboro 46, (2) Bennington 30

The Bennington Lady Bulldogs’ season came to a close on Saturday night, falling at the hands of the top-seed in the 2A Hillsboro Sub-State, the host Hillsboro Trojans.

Zaylee Werth scored 22 points to lead all scorers, and push the Trojans to the 2A State Tournament in Manhattan.

No Bennington player scored in double-figures, but Kolbie Bartlett scored nine to lead the Bennington offense, followed by both Payten Debold and Rori Miles who each scored eight in the loss.

The Lady Bulldogs struggled against a tall and lengthy Hillsboro defense all night long, only scoring in double-figures in the fourth quarter with 11 points as a team.

The 30 points scored by Bennington tied its lowest offensive output of the season, having been held to 30 once prior on the season in a loss to another 2A State Qualifier Berean Academy.

The loss ends Bennington’s season at 17-6, but the Bennington fans who made the trip to Hillsboro will have much to look forward to in the future, as the Lady Bulldogs lose just one senior on its roster in Debold, who will move on to play at Kansas Wesleyan. The rest of the Bennington roster will return for next season.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Kolbie Bartlett

H & R Block of the Game: Rori Miles

BOX SCORE

(2) Bennington – 6 – 9 – 4 – 11 / 30

(1) Hillsboro – 11 – 16 – 8 – 11 / 46

Bennington –

Kolbie Bartlett, 9

Rori Miles & Payten Debold, 8

Tambryn Watson, 4

Ava Lawson, 1

Hillsboro –

Zaylee Werth, 22

Savannah Shahan, 12

Kori Arnold, 8

Makenna Reed, 4