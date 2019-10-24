Highway Patrol Planning Salina Halloween Event

The Kansas Highway Patrol is planning a safe Halloween event in Salina. The agency will give children a chance to safely trick or treat.

According to the KHP, Kansas Highway Patrol Recruit Class #59 will be holding a Halloween Trooper Trunk-or-Treat at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy lower parking lot. The event will be on October 31st from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.

The KHP’s newest recruits will be passing out candy and stickers, showing kids KHP patrol vehicles, and have decorated vehicles to enjoy.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy is located at 2019 E. Iron Avenue in Salina, Kansas.