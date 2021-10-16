Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 41 °

Higher Gas Rates Expected This Winter

Todd PittengerOctober 16, 2021

Kansas residents are going to see higher natural gas bills this winter.

Industry officials say wholesale prices are currently twice what they were at this point last year, an increase that will be passed on to energy customers this winter.

Meanwhile, Kansas Gas Service customers reportedly are being charged $5.67 per thousand cubic feet of gas used. Last year at this time, the price was $3.76.

State officials say the average state resident’s monthly gas bill could be $100 higher over the winter.

– – –

Photo by Doris Morgan via Unsplash

 

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Higher Gas Rates Expected This Wint...

Kansas residents are going to see higher natural gas bills this winter. Industry officials say wh...

October 16, 2021 Comments

Tis’ The Season For Deer Crashes

Top News

October 16, 2021

Short Handed Cowboys Fall 28-0 at A...

Sports News

October 16, 2021

Turnover Bug Bites South at Newton

Sports News

October 15, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Higher Gas Rates Expected...
October 16, 2021Comments
Library Gets Humanities K...
October 15, 2021Comments
Utility Officials: Boost ...
October 15, 2021Comments
Wichita Woman in Custody ...
October 15, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices