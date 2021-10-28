High Wind Warning Today

Potentially damaging wind is expected across the area today.

According to the National Weather Service, very strong north wind will gust to around 58 mph across parts of central and south central Kansas today with gusts of 45 to 50 mph across eastern Kansas. The strongest wind will be along and west of a Salina to Wichita to Arkansas City line.

Minor wind damage is possible, including downed trees and power lines. Power outages are possible.

A high wind warning is in effect through 7:00 Thursday evening.