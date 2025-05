A Wichita surveyor is hoping someone will find a high tech tool he lost in Salina and return it.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, the 31-year-old told officers he was surveying in the area of Mulberry and Walnut between South 7th and South 8th Streets on Tuesday afternoon around 1pm.

While carrying a number of tools he realized he had dropped a Trimble TSCT Data Collector. The man retraced his route but could not find the tool.

The data collector is valued at $10,000