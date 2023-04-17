High Speed Sunday

A couple of high speed pursuits over the weekend in Saline County ended with one arrest and one chase called off for safety concerns.

Salina County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a speeding Toyota Camry caught the attention of a deputy Sunday morning near Assaria on I-135.

The officer radioed ahead to another patrol vehicle who clocked the car at 110-mph near the Crawford exchange.

Around 10:20am the chase headed west on I-70 and was joined by KHP Troopers as the driver turned onto Halstead Road traveling at 131-mph. The chase ended on the gravel of Shipton Road as 29-year-old Kilakone Southavilay from Cordova, Tenn simply pulled over and stopped. He is now facing multiple charges for speeding plus felony flee and elude and possession of marijuana.

Deputies called off a chase Sunday night around 9:30pm, after a motorcycle was clocked in the 3400 block of S. 9th traveling at 100-mph in a 40-mph zone. The pursuit was called off a short time later on northbound I-135 as officers observed the rider passing motorist on the shoulder of the road to flee.