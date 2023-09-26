High Speed Pursuit Terminated

A high speed pursuit was called off for safety concerns after a the driver in a Chevy Impala hits 100mph .

Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that Tuesday night around 9:30pm, an officer on patrol recognized the driver who had suspected Saline County warrants and attempted to pull him over near the intersection of State and N. Broadway.

The driver headed south of I-135, exited on Crawford and abandoned the car in the 300 block of E. Kirwin. No one was injured.

Police are still searching for the driver.