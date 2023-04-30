High Speed Pursuit Fatal Crash

A passenger in a vehicle which crashed while fleeing law enforcement late Saturday night was killed.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, troopers were pursuing a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu headed north on the Kansas Turnpike on Interstate 35. The Chevy struck the rear of a semi trailer, then struck the median barrier wall multiple times.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old Adonis Dailey of Wichita, suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to t Topeka Hospital. A passenger, 27-year-old Kejuan Shugart also of Wichita, was also transported to the hospital in Topeka where he died.

The crash happened Saturday night at around 10:15,on the Kansas Turnpike on I35 in Lyon County.