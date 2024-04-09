High Speed Motorcycle Chase, Arrest

A high speed chase ends with a motorcycle crash and the arrest of a Salina man.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 34-year-old Alex Cook-Myher was arrested on Friday after leading officers on a pursuit that reached speeds up to 90-mph on city streets.

Police say on Friday morning around 10am, an officer on patrol approached a motorcyclist near Comanche and Hemlock that he believed matched a description similar to a person who had led KHP on a chase. Moments later Cook-Myher sped away, running stop signs and red lights as he tried to elude police.

The chase ended about 7-minutes later when he crashed the bike at Crawford and Phillips and was taken into custody following a brief struggle with several officers.

He’s now facing multiple traffic violations, plus charges for flee and elude, resisting arrest and possession of a stimulant.