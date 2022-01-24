High-Speed Chase Leads to Arrest

A 27-year-old Salina woman was arrested for her involvement in a pursuit early Saturday morning.

Saline County Lt. Jeremiah Hayes tells KSAL News that Tiani Barnes is facing possible charges of felony flee and elude, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving among other traffic violations stemming from the incident.

Hayes said that at 1 a.m., deputies tried to stop a Mazda minivan, with the driver later identified as Barnes, near the intersection of Montrose and Crawford in Salina. The city police department had previously tried to stop Barnes that night for a missing tag light and had to terminate a chase because she fled at high speeds. The Sheriff’s Office took over, and Barnes once again drove away, starting another pursuit.

The chase started in the west part of town, then went east and back west. Speeds reached up to 70 MPH, and Barnes drove into oncoming traffic at various points.

Eventually, Barnes hit a privacy fence in the 700 block of W. Walnut, and deputies were able to take her into custody.

No injuries were reported.