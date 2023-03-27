Salina, KS

High Speed Chase, 1 Arrest

KSAL StaffMarch 27, 2023

A tip leads to the location and arrest of a Salina man wanted on a felony warrant.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Saturday evening, officers learned that 40-year-old Shawn Blazier was headed to a Salina restaurant on South 9th on his Honda Gold Wing. When police attempted a traffic stop, Blazier sped west on Magnolia and jumped onto I-135 headed north.

Police say the pursuit reached speeds of 140-mph and ended in Ottawa County after Kansas Highway Patrol and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office joined the effort.

Blazier was captured after he left the motorcycle and tried to run on foot.

He’s now facing a long list of traffic violations and charges for fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

