High Speed Arrest

KSAL StaffAugust 18, 2022

A high speed pursuit in Salina is called off twice before the driver was found at his home following the check of an officer’s body cam footage.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 2am Thursday, officers were sent to the Country Inn & Suites on South 9th after a fight broke out on the third floor.

As police arrived people were streaming out of the area including a Nissan passenger car that an officer pulled over with lights. Moments later the driver pulled out from the curb and sped away on North 9th at speeds reaching 100mph.

The chase was called off – but picked up by another officer in the 2300 block of S. 9th, but called off again after the driver jumped a curb and nearly missed a couple of other vehicles as he sped away.

Police reviewed the body camera of an officer who captured an image of the driver before he entered the Nissan. Police identified 25-year-old Brandon Stapleton and took him into custody at his home in the 100 block of S. College.

He’s now facing multiple charges that could include felony flee and elude, reckless driving and interference with law enforcement.

No one was arrested following the disturbance at motel.

