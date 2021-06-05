High School Summer Theatre Workshops Planned

Creative high school students are being sought. There are openings for unique creative performance opportunities happening in July.

In-person high school theater workshops offered by the Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts are returning this summer.

According to the organization, each week-long musical theatre workshop is open to high school students (incoming freshman through graduating seniors). In just five days, participating students will conceive, write, choreograph, compose, design, rehearse and perform an original piece of musical theatre in collaboration with a staff of professional artists.

Workshop schedule:

July 5-9 – Russell (location TBA)

July 12- 16 – Phillipsburg (Huck Boyd Center)

July 19 – 23 – Concordia (Brown Grand Theater)

July 26 – 30 – Hoxie (Hoxie High School)

July 26 – 30 – Salina (Salina Community Theater)

Students from surrounding communities and counties are encouraged to participate in a workshop closest to them. Registration is limited to the first 20 students in each location.

For more information or to register, visit lovewell.org, and click on Apply, and then Kansas.

After successful summers in 2018, 2019, the program offered online opportunities in 2020 due to COVID-19. This summer, the Dane G. Hansen Foundation is pleased to bring Lovewell back for in-person workshops.

Lovewell offers students an opportunity to explore music and theater in a unique way. The response from the students and faculty in previous summers was overwhelmingly positive.

ABOUT THE LOVEWELL WORKSHOPS

The week-long day camp/workshop brings students from all different creative backgrounds together to create an original work of musical theatre from scratch. While the performance is an enormous part of the workshop, the focus is on the creative process. To make it come together, the process needs writers, actors, poets, dancers, singers, dreamers, visual artists, musicians, composers, designers, and creative students of ALL kinds.

The students will work with a team of professional artists to help utilize all the students’ gifts and explore the arts while forging new friendships and making memories to last a lifetime.

PARTICIPTION COSTS

The Hansen Foundation is underwriting the cost of the workshops so that the student participation fee is significantly discounted to $50. However, no student who is truly committed to participate will be denied the opportunity due to inability to pay. Scholarships are available.

ABOUT LOVEWELL

Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts is a not-for-profit organization that brings students together with professional artists to conduct these unique and transformational workshops. The Lovewell team are artist who make their living as musical directors, playwrites, choreographers, composers, lyricists, etc.

Lovewell is based in Florida, but its roots are in Kansas. Today, Lovewell offers workshops all over the United states and internationally. Learn more about Lovewell at www.lovewell.org