High School Summer Theatre Workshops Planned

Creative high school students are being sought. There are openings for unique creative performance opportunities happening in June and July.

In-person high school theater workshops offered by the Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts and the Dane G. Hansen Foundation are returning this summer.

Each week-long musical theatre workshop is open to high school students (incoming high school freshman through outgoing college freshman). In just five days, participating students will conceive, write, choreograph, compose, design, rehearse and perform an original piece of musical theatre in collaboration with a staff of professional artists.

Workshop schedule:

June 6-10 – Hays (Hays High School) June 13 – 17 – Hoxie (Hoxie High School) June 20 – 24 – Phillipsburg (Huck Boyd Center) June 27 – July 1 – Colby (Colby High School) July 11-15 – Concordia (Brown Grand Theater) July 18-29 – Salina (Salina Community Theater) (2-week workshop)

The first three days of the workshop are from 9 am to 5 pm. The fourth day is from 9 am to 7 pm and the fifth day (performance day) is from 9 am to 10 pm. For the 2-week workshop in Salina, the longer hours will be in the second week.

Students from surrounding communities and counties are encouraged to participate in a workshop closest to them. For more information or to register, visit lovewell.org, and click on Apply, and then Kansas.

This is the fifth summer the program has been offered in Kansas. Lovewell offers students an opportunity to explore music and theater in a unique way. The response from the students and faculty in previous summers was overwhelmingly positive.

ABOUT THE LOVEWELL WORKSHOPS

The week-long day camp/workshop brings students from all different creative backgrounds together to create an original work of musical theatre from scratch. While the performance is an enormous part of the workshop, the focus is on the creative process. No previous music or theater experience is required. To make it come together, the process needs writers, actors, poets, dancers, singers, dreamers, visual artists, musicians, composers, designers, and creative students of ALL kinds.

The students will work with a team of professional artists to help utilize all the students’ gifts and explore the arts while forging new friendships and making memories to last a lifetime.

PARTICIPTION COSTS

The Hansen Foundation is underwriting the cost of the workshops so that the student participation fee is significantly discounted to $50. However, no student who is truly committed to participate will be denied the opportunity due to inability to pay. Scholarships are available.

ABOUT LOVEWELL

Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts is a not-for-profit organization that brings students together with professional artists to conduct these unique and transformational workshops. The Lovewell team are artist who make their living as musical directors, play writes, choreographers, composers, lyricists, etc.

Lovewell is based in Florida, but its roots are in Kansas. Today, Lovewell offers workshops all over the United States and internationally. Learn more about Lovewell at www.lovewell.org

Lovewell Institute Photo