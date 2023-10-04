High School Sports Results (10-3)

VOLLEYBALL

Match 1: Beloit def. Ellsworth 2-0 (25-11, 25-20)

Match 2: Beloit def. Ellsworth 2-0 (25-15, 25-12)

Match 1: Inman def. Ell-Saline 2-0 (25-9, 25-14)

Match 2: Inman def. Ell-Saline 2-0 (25-23, 25-14)

Salina South def. Derby 2-1 (27-29, 25-21, 28-28)

Netwon def. Salina South 2-0 (25-18, 25-23)

Valley Center def. Salina Central 2-0 (25-13, 25-17)

Andover def. Salina Central 2-0 (25-22, 25-16)

SOCCER

Goddard-Eisenhower def. Salina Central 2-0

Salina South def. Hutchinson 3-2 in 2OT

Goals by Soto and Flores, Hutchinson own goal

TENNIS

Sacred Heart competed at the Abilene Tournament, their final tournament of the regular season.

Calle Yohe went 1-2 at #1 singles

Nguyen Nguyen went 0-3 at #2 singles

#1 doubles team of Ashlyn Alam & Chaerin Kim were 0-3.

Katie Weiss and Callie Yohe will be participating in singles at Marysville H.S. for the Regional tournament this Friday and Saturday.