High School Sports Results (10-3)

VOLLEYBALL
Match 1: Beloit def. Ellsworth 2-0 (25-11, 25-20)
Match 2: Beloit def. Ellsworth 2-0 (25-15, 25-12)
Match 1: Inman def. Ell-Saline 2-0 (25-9, 25-14)
Match 2: Inman def. Ell-Saline 2-0 (25-23, 25-14)
Salina South def. Derby 2-1 (27-29, 25-21, 28-28)
Netwon def. Salina South 2-0 (25-18, 25-23)
Valley Center def. Salina Central 2-0 (25-13, 25-17)
Andover def. Salina Central 2-0 (25-22, 25-16)
SOCCER
Goddard-Eisenhower def. Salina Central 2-0
Salina South def. Hutchinson 3-2 in 2OT
Goals by Soto and Flores, Hutchinson own goal
TENNIS
Sacred Heart competed at the Abilene Tournament, their final tournament of the regular season.
Calle Yohe went 1-2 at #1 singles
Nguyen Nguyen went 0-3 at #2 singles
#1 doubles team of Ashlyn Alam & Chaerin Kim were 0-3.
Katie Weiss and Callie Yohe will be participating in singles at Marysville H.S. for the Regional tournament this Friday and Saturday.