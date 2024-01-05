High School Sports Results (1/5)

By Jackson Schneider January 5, 2024

Salina Central at Goddard-Eisenhower – POSTPONED

Salina South vs Newton – POSTPONED

Hutchinson at Maize South – POSTPONED

Derby at Haysville-Campus – POSTPONED

Maize at Andover Central – POSTPONED

Andover at Goddard – POSTPONED

McPherson at Towanda-Circle – POSTPONED

 

GIRLS SCORES

Southeast Saline 42, Minneapolis 37

Sacred Heart 49, Hays-TMP 38

Marysville 47, Abilene 29

Goessel 54, Solomon 21

 

BOYS SCORES

Southeast Saline 67, Minneapolis 32

Sacred Heart 66, Hays-TMP 43

Abilene 53, Marysville 47

Solomon 69, Goessel 49