High School Sports Results (1/5)

Salina Central at Goddard-Eisenhower – POSTPONED
Salina South vs Newton – POSTPONED
Hutchinson at Maize South – POSTPONED
Derby at Haysville-Campus – POSTPONED
Maize at Andover Central – POSTPONED
Andover at Goddard – POSTPONED
McPherson at Towanda-Circle – POSTPONED
GIRLS SCORES
Southeast Saline 42, Minneapolis 37
Sacred Heart 49, Hays-TMP 38
Marysville 47, Abilene 29
Goessel 54, Solomon 21
BOYS SCORES
Southeast Saline 67, Minneapolis 32
Sacred Heart 66, Hays-TMP 43
Abilene 53, Marysville 47
Solomon 69, Goessel 49