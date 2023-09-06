High School Sports Recap 9/5

VOLLEYBALL

Salina Central split its matches as part of the Triangular at Andover High School. The Mustangs dropped their first match in two sets (25-15, 25-13). Central would rally to win its second match of the day, defeating Arkansas City in two sets (25-21, 25-20). After going 1-1 on the day, Salina Central’s Varsity record is now 8-2 on the season. Central will compete Saturday at the Valley Center Tournament.

Salina South won both its matches as part of the Triangular hosted by South. The Cougars won both matches in three sets against Hutchinson and Haysville-Campus. Paityn Fritz led South with 19 kills, while Tamia Cheeks had 11 kills and four blocks on the night. South will be in action on Saturday at the Southeast of Saline Tournament.

Photo courtesy of Micala Anderson

TENNIS

Two of the top tennis teams in 5A, Salina Central & Andover, squared off in the Newton Invitational. Andover’s Molly Gaddis defeated Central’s Janae Montoya 8-6 to capture the singles title. Central’s Morgan Pavey took 9th. Central’s #1

Doubles team of Addison & Mallory Renfro took Andover‘s #1 team of Brooke Walker & Anna Jittawait to a tiebreaker in the championship match coming up short 8-7 (11-9). Central’s Claire Renfro & Kinsley Foth cruised to a 3rd place finish. Andover narrowly beat Central for the team title. Next up, Salina Central hosts the Salina Central Invitational at the new Salina Tennis Center on Saturday 9/9 at 8:30 am.

Photo courtesy of Clark Renfro

If we missed anything, please let us know! We want to provide the best coverage possible for our area. Parents, coaches, administrators, and fans are all welcome to send results, statistics and photos to [email protected].