High School Sports Recap (10/2)

GOLF UPDATES

AVCTL-I CHAMPIONSHIP

The Maize Eagles took home the AVCTL-I Golf crown at Derby Country Club yesterday. Maize shot a 322 as a group, beating second place finisher Maize South by 55 strokes.

The Individual title went to Maize’s Kinslea Jones who shot an impressive 66 on the day, 5-under par for the tournament.

Salina South finished in 6th place as a team, shooting 412 on the day, three shots behind Campus and four behind Hutchinson, who finished 5th and 4th respectively.

South’s Madison Durr led the Cougars with a +16 on the day. Her 87 on the scorecard placed her in 6th place overall as an individual. Isabel Fulkerson also had a good day on the course, finishing in 12th place with a 98.

TEAM STANDINGS

Maize – 322 Maize South – 377 Derby – 395 Hutchinson – 408 Campus – 409 Salina South – 412 Newton – 438

AVCTL-II CHAMPIONSHIP

The Andover Trojans took home the AVCTL-II Golf crown at Tex Consolver Golf Course. The Trojans shot a 354, finishing 23 shots ahead of Eisenhower who placed second.

The Individual Champion was Andover’s Regan Dusenbury, who finished 1-under par at 71, 17 shots ahead of the second place finisher.

Salina Central finished in 6th-place with a 489 in the competition. Cindric White lead the Mustangs, finishing 13th overall with a 103. Jasmine Kassem finished in 25th with a 114.

TEAM STANDINGS

Andover – 354 Eisenhower – 377 Goddard – 417 Andover Central – 431 Valley Center – 446 Salina Central – 489

TENNIS UPDATES

AVCTL-II LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Andover squeaked out a tight win as the #1 team in the AVCTL-II Championships yesterday, as Salina Central finished just behind in second place. The two teams are expected to be some of the top competitors for the 5A State Title in a few short weeks.

Andover’s tandem of Jittawait and Walker won the doubles title, 6-2, 6-2, over Salina Central’s Addison & Claire Renfro. Mallory Renfro and Kinsley Foth took 3rd for the Mustangs, winning 6-1, 6-7(6), 11-9, over Andover’s Jittawait and Gaddis.

In singles, Salina Central’s Janae Montoya took 3rd, defeating Valley Center’s Munhall 6-0. 6-3. Kodi Waite finished in 11th in singles for Central as well.