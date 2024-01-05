High School Sports Postponements

The following is a list of High School Sporting events that have been postponed due to inclement weather in the Salina area on January 5th. If you know of an event that has been postponed that is not on the list, please send your information to [email protected].

Last updated at 10:45 AM

Salina Central Basketball at Goddard-Eisenhower, rescheduled for January 23rd

Ell-Saline Basketball at Whitewater-Remington, rescheduled for February 5th

McPherson Basketball at Towanda-Circle, reschedule date TBD