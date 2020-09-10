High School Sports Digest – 9/10

Pat Strathman September 10, 2020

Cross Country Swather Special 3-2-1A Girls Team Results

Southeast of Saline 6, Minneapolis 10, Sacred Heart 13, Smoky Valley 18, Berean Academy 24, Burlington 26, Cheney 28, Douglass 29, Beloit 30, Halstead 31, Central Plains 34, Wichita Classical 37, Hoisington 41, Holcomb 43, Meade 45, Kiowa County 46, Hesston 49, Burden-Central 61, Sunrise Christian Academy 68, Goessel 77 Senior Girls 5K Southeast of Saline individual result – Makenna Roths, 13th, 23:32.9

Sacred Heart individual result – Evy Mendez, 11th, 23:10.0

Smoky Valley individual result – Kajsa Peterson, 9th, 22:32.5

Canton-Galva individual result – Sarah Kendall, 27th, 35:13.3 Junior Girls 5K Southeast of Saline individual results

Jentrie Alderson, 1st, 19:30.7

Joni Schroeder, 6th, 21:36.2

Mallorie Pearson, 12th, 22:28.0

Alaina Yianakopulos, 14th, 23:46.2

Ellie Grauerholz, 21st, 25:10.4

Morgan Trocheck, 25th, 26:04.1 Sacred Heart individual results

Madisyn Ehrlich, 5th, 21:21.6

Alyssa Mikkelson, 30th, 30:01.2 Smoky Valley individual results

Gracie Lambert, 2nd, 20:17.3

Lydia Peterson, 17th, 24:41.2 Minneapolis individual result – McKenzie Brock, 29th, 29:33.1 Ellsworth individual result – Kirsten Meier, 24th, 25:45.7 Sophomore Girls 5K Southeast of Saline individual results

Ashley Prochazka, 2nd, 20:39.7

Savannah Sutton, 3rd, 20:49.7

Brenna Felzien, 21st, 24:23.3

Carly Commerford, 28th, 25:32.1 Smoky Valley individual results

Olivia Bengtson, 13th, 23:03.9

Adrien Lochard, 14th, 23:38.1

Avery Kruckenberg, 45th, 38:00.4 Minneapolis individual result – Alayna Cossaart, 1st, 19:37.3 Freshman Girls 5K Southeast of Saline individual results

Sadie Franklin, 4th, 21:59.1

Brookelyn Adams, 12th, 23:17.3 Sacred Heart individual results

Emma Roberts, 3rd, 21:52.0

Lauryn Mikkelson, 5th, 22:07.0

Eva Matteucci, 6th, 22:21.3

Isabelle Greenemeyer, 11th, 23:11.3 Smoky Valley individual result – Kenzie Heline, 7th, 22:24.9 Minneapolis individual results

Maddy Krueger, 1st, 20:18.9

Clare McKain, 28th, 28:21.8 Swather Special 3-2-1A Boys Team Results

Smoky Valley 15, Southeast of Saline 23, Berean Academy 36, Holcomb 54, Collegiate 58, Hesston 62, Halstead 68, Burlington 73, Hoisington 85, Meade 97, Goessel 100, Moundridge 104, Marion 112, Cheney 122, Sunrise 123, Minneapolis 125, Sacred Heart 137, Central 163, Ellsworth 168 Senior Boys 5K Southeast of Saline individual results

Luke Gleason, 2nd, 16:03.8

Dominic Jackson, 3rd, 16:31.3

Spencer Smith 9th, 17:67.7

Drew Hanson, 10th, 17:38.1 Smoky Valley individual results

Ryan Heline, 1st, 15:50.7

Stephen Peterson, 15th, 17:57.5

Jamison Sattler, 26th, 19:17.5 Minneapolis individual result – Brendan Shanks, 33rd, 19:55.1 Ellsworth individual results

Braden Schulte, 27th, 19:24.4

Jonathan Spachek, 37th, 21:25.6

Grady Mueller, 41st, 23:06.5 Junior Boys 5K Southeast of Saline individual results

Joel Kejr, 7th, 17:39.8

Hart Numberg, 22nd, 19:14.4 Sacred Heart individual result – Casey Perrin, 40th, 32:46.1 Smoky Valley individual results

Justice Gardner, 1st, 17:09.4

Lukas Apel, 3rd, 17:18.8

Garret Huffman, 5th, 17:29.9 Minneapolis individual result – Robert McKain, 38th, 25:08.6 Canton-Galva individual results

Morgan Becker, 2nd, 17:11.0

Christian Darrah, 12th, 18:01.5 Sophomore Boys 5K Southeast of Saline individual results

Damion Jackson, 3rd, 16:59.7

Nakari Morrical, 8th, 18:29.9

Drew Richardson, 9th, 18:30.0

Greyson Pembleton, 27th, 19:47.1

Mack Johnson, 32nd, 20:31.1

Charlie Weiss, 43rd, 22:34.5 Sacred Heart individual results

Jace Douglas, 21st, 19:22.0

Sean Riordan, 24th, 19:30.5

Markus White, 51st, 26:02.5 Smoky Valley individual result – Tytus Reed, 5th, 18:01.8 Ellsworth individual result – Byron Johnson, 26th, 19:42.5 Freshman Boys 5K Southeast of Saline individual results

Jackson Kempke, 33rd, 21:44.6

Cayden Walker, 36th, 21:59.5 Sacred Heart individual results

Josh Johnston, 24th, 20:30.1

Max Ehrlich, 28th, 21:16.2 Smoky Valley individual results

Samuel Peterson, 9th, 18:26.5

Sebastian Pavlovich, 15th, 19:10.8

Brayden Eyer, 16th, 19:14.4

Immanuel Cooper, 44th, 23:57.7

Nicholas Dreier, 52nd, 27:39.4 Minneapolis individual results

Joel Abell, 12th, 18:55.3

Daniel Roth, 13th, 18:56.0 Ellsworth individual result – Colton Bettenbrock, 37th, 22:04.6 Swather Special 6-5-4A Girls Team Results

Great Bend 13, Dodge City 16, Hays 25, Salina South 27, Garden City 37, Buhler 57, Liberal 69, Newton 77, Salina Central 77, McPherson 81 Senior Girls 5K Salina Central individual result – Emily Strommen, 24th, 25:35.9 Salina South individual results

Miranda Strang, 3rd, 21:20.3

Morgan Fischer, 9th, 22:21.6

Sacred Schrage, 13th, 23:01.0

Alex Rector, 22nd, 25:16.4

Avery Smith, 25th, 25:44.6 McPherson individual result – Courtney Eickbush, 1st, 21:06.6 Junior Girls 5K Salina Central individual results

Cora White, 10th, 21:55.4

Araceli Davila, 11th, 22:03.2

Elizabeth Young, 25th, 24:27.2 Salina South individual results

Grace Allen, 4th, 20:26.1

Kylie Arnold, 6th, 21:04.9 McPherson individual result – Evie Elder, 12th, 22:20.2 Sophomore Girls 5K Salina Central individual results

Taylor Helton, 34th, 27:41.7

Amelia Coykendall, 36th, 33:15.6

Alison Coykendall, 37th, 27:12.9 Salina South individual result – Olivia Mancino-Hinde, 21:42.3 McPherson individual result – Aleah Perry, 31st, 26:57.0 Freshman Girls 5K Salina Central individual results

Elle Denning, 11th, 22:32.9

Brooke Shea, 21st, 25:11.8

Angel Mendenhall, 31:58.7 McPherson individual results

Keanna Sullivan, 18th, 24:13.6

Renae Hendricks, 19th, 24:56.9 Swather Special 6-5-4A Boys Team Results

Dodge City 42, Garden City 43, Hays 56, Liberal 60, Newton 62, Great Bend 90, McPherson 100, Buhler 108, Salina South 113, Salina Central 116 Senior Boys 5K Salina Central individual results

Ryan Sheahon, 28th, 21:02.2

Shawn Peyatt, 34th, 27:32.8 Salina South individual result – Nick Schutz, 24th, 20:36.4 McPherson individual results

Cody Achilles, 1st, 16:51.5

Joel Hendricks, 14th, 18:46.5

Liam Seron, 15th, 18:47.3

Sam Boese, 32nd, 22:19.5 Junior Boys 5K Salina Central individual results

William Griffith, 1st, 17:04.4

Isaac French, 10th, 18:02.3

Alex Shea, 27th, 20:45.9 Salina South individual results

Izaac Leonard, 2nd, 17:32.8

Jordan Duke, 22nd, 20:11.8

Dawson Jamison, 24th, 20:36.5 Sophomore Boys 5K Salina Central individual result – Zack Tibbits, 4th, 18:05.6 Salina South individual results

Emory Barth, 11th, 19:09.1

Andrew Kaiser, 21st, 19:56.1

Dayton Hudson, 23rd, 19:57.8

Andrew Schrage, 35th, 24:01.7 McPherson individual results

Tito Mendez, 6th, 18:02.2

Brock Burgess, 18th, 19:37.0

Skylar Lockard, 20th, 19:49.7

Roman Mai, 29th, 21:43.5

Dalton Weis, 34th, 22.31.0 Freshman Boys 5K Salina Central individual results

Cooper Affholder, 12th, 19:42.6

Nick Carano, 40th, 31:12.0 Salina South individual results

Trevor McMurray, 16th, 20:01.5

Ryan Brown, 18th, 20:14.8

Jackson Price, 36th, 24:39.7

Kyle Rector, 37th, 24:46.2

Elijah Coulter, 39th, 27:17.1

Matthew Schutz, 41st, 37:05.9 McPherson individual results

Jaiden Strickland, 26th, 21:50.0

Hunter Mendez, 34th, 24:07.0 Girls Golf Dodge City Invitational

Hays 355, Maize 382, Salina South 401, Garden City 408, Dodge City 416, Great Bend 421, Eisenhower 445, Hutchinson 448, Goddard 501, Liberal 524 Salina South individual results

Nina Frees, 3rd, 86

Zoe North, 5th, 89

Karlee Roudybush, T27th, 111

Payton Phillips, T33rd, 115

Danee Phillips, T46th, 127 Boys Soccer Salina Central defeated Hays 2-1 in overtime Salina South defeated McPherson 3-2 in Maize South tournament

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.