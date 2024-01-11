High School Basketball Postponements

- FRI. Jan. 12th – SOLOMON AT HERINGTON – POSTPONED
- The schools hope to reschedule, but no date has been set at this time.
- CANTON-GALVA INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT
- Due to anticipated inclement weather early next week, Canton-Galva has moved the tournament to be played beginning THU. Jan. 18th-SAT. Jan. 20th
- An updated bracket with be released soon.
- Participating schools include: Canton-Galva, Bennington, Ell-Saline, Solomon, Moundridge, Sedgwick, Wichita Classical, and Wichita Homeschool.
- Due to anticipated inclement weather early next week, Canton-Galva has moved the tournament to be played beginning THU. Jan. 18th-SAT. Jan. 20th