High Plains Horsemen’s Day Approaching

The Colby Community College equine program, K-State Research and Extension, and Kansas Horse Council are hosting High Plains Horsemen’s Day from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the CCC Agriculture Center. Lunch is provided by Thomas County Farm Bureau, Orscheln Farm & Home, Peoples State Bank, and Western State Bank.

According to the school, sessions will be taught by farrier Trey Wilcox, MagnaWave therapist Jessica Bugbee, equine chiropractor Dr. Kris Harris, and Justine Staten and Maddy Haggard of the Kansas Horse Council. Dr. Harris will also lead a question and answer session.

Attendees at lunch will have a chance to win various door prizes, including a saddle pad from Valley Vet, a chiropractic session from Dr. Harris, and two MagnaWave sessions by Jessica Bugbee.

Register for the free event online by Sept. 3 to be included for lunch.

For more information, contact Shanda Mattix (785) 460-5464 or [email protected]; Emily Bennigsdorf, (785) 460-4582 or [email protected]; or Kelsi Wertz (785) 673-4805 or [email protected].