Salina, KS

Now: 66 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 97 ° | Lo: 66 °

High Plains Horsemen’s Day Approaching

KSAL StaffSeptember 1, 2022

The Colby Community College equine program, K-State Research and Extension, and Kansas Horse Council are hosting High Plains Horsemen’s Day from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the CCC Agriculture Center. Lunch is provided by Thomas County Farm Bureau,  Orscheln Farm & Home, Peoples State Bank, and Western State Bank.

According to the school, sessions will be taught by farrier Trey Wilcox, MagnaWave therapist Jessica Bugbee, equine chiropractor Dr. Kris Harris, and Justine Staten and Maddy Haggard of the Kansas Horse Council. Dr. Harris will also lead a question and answer session.

Attendees at lunch will have a chance to win various door prizes, including a saddle pad from Valley Vet, a chiropractic session from Dr. Harris, and two MagnaWave sessions by Jessica Bugbee.

Register for the free event online by Sept. 3 to be included for lunch.

For more information, contact Shanda Mattix (785) 460-5464 or [email protected]; Emily Bennigsdorf, (785) 460-4582 or [email protected]; or Kelsi Wertz (785) 673-4805 or [email protected].

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Farming News

High Plains Horsemen’s Day Ap...

The Colby Community College equine program, K-State Research and Extension, and Kansas Horse Council...

September 1, 2022 Comments

Cattle Chat: Body Condition Score

Farming News

September 1, 2022

Magnolia Project Open House Planned

Top News

September 1, 2022

Scandia Woman Hurt in Crash

Kansas News

September 1, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Scandia Woman Hurt in Cra...
September 1, 2022Comments
Salina Tech Welcomes New ...
August 31, 2022Comments
Event to Focus on Student...
August 31, 2022Comments
Woman Facing Federal Chil...
August 31, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra