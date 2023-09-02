High Plains Horseman’s Day

The Colby Community College equine program, K-State Research and Extension, and Kansas Horse Council are hosting High Plains Horsemen’s Day from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Colby Community College farm east of Colby.

Sessions will be taught on saddle fit, form and function, and keynote speaker Gary Wiggins will lead a question-and-answer session.

Sponsors are Thomas County Farm Bureau and Outdoor Bank. Register for the free event at https://tinyurl.com/HPHD2023 by Sept. 1 to be included for lunch and a chance to win various door prizes.

For more information, contact Shanda Mattix at (785) 460-5464 or [email protected]; Emily Bennigsdorf at (785) 460-4582 or ebennigs[email protected]; or Kelsi Wertz, (785) 673-4805 or [email protected].