High End Tools Stolen

Salina Police are looking at video from around the airport area after the theft of multiple tools from a work site.

Police Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News that sometime between 4pm Monday and 7am Tuesday someone broke out 5 windows on a Chevy 2500 van parked in the 2700 block of Rogers Court and stole numerous Milwaukee brand tools and batteries.

The knockout tool set alone is worth $1,600.

Superior Contracting and Manufacturing Services of Salina is the victim in the case with loss and damage estimated at $2,900.