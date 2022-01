The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary in the 1100 block of West Grand Avenue.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between 5pm Friday and 9:30am Monday, someone entered a building owned by D&D Proves It Inc. and removed some high-end digital measuring tools.

Deputies say a $2,000 Cygmus brand, ultrasonic thickness gauge was stolen along with a number of other measuring devices.

There was no sign of forced entry.

Total loss is listed at $2,535.