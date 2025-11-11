High End Fishing Gear Stolen

Salina Police are investigating a storage unit burglary.

According to Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler, sometime over the past two weeks, someone used a lock punch tool to break into a unit at Salina Mini Storage in the 400 block of N. 9th Street.

Police say the owner of the facility noticed the broken lock, called the renter and they discovered someone had stolen a number of fishing poles and tackle. A power generator along with a boat trolling motor and fish finder tool were also taken.

Loss and damage is listed at $1,950.