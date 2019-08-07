Salina, KS

High-End Equipment Stolen From Trailer

Jeremy BohnAugust 7, 2019

Some heavy-duty equipment was stolen from a trailer parked in south Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the theft occurred between 2:36 a.m. and 3:14 a.m. on Aug. 1 from a trailer owned by J&R Enterprises. The trailer was parked at the northwest corner of Exide’s lot, 413 E. Berg Rd.

Stolen were several high-end pieces of equipment including a Hilti laser level, a 55-pound Bosch jackhammer on a gray dolly and an unknown brand, new plasma cutter that was still inside of its box.

The thieves were caught on security camera being near the trailer, however, the camera couldn’t clearly pick out features of the suspects.

The total loss is $5,500. There was no signs of forced entry or damage to the trailer.

J&R Enterprises had been contracted out by Exide, which is why their storage trailer was parked on the property.

