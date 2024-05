A number of chainsaws were stolen from a Salina rental company.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman authorities are investigating a Saturday break-in at Construction Rental located at 515 N. Broadway Blvd.

Police say an employee discovered the fence had been cut to gain access to the property – and a glass door was shattered for thieves to walk inside and walk out with three, Stihl brand chainsaws.

Loss and damage is listed at $4,000.