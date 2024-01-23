High-End Camper Stolen

Police are investigating the theft of a high end camper from a Salina storage unit.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that back on January 17, someone hooked up a 2021 Transcend travel trailer and left the lot around 10am.

Staff at the self-storage business located in the 400 N. Ohio contacted the owner, who then reported the crime to police on Monday.

Video from the lot shows the suspect driving a white, Ford F-250 pickup as they leave the area pulling the 30-foot camper that is valued at $35,000 with Kansas tag: 567 PKC.