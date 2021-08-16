Salina, KS

High-End Bike Stolen

KSAL StaffAugust 16, 2021

A moving trailer was broken into Friday night in Salina, amounting to $1,000 in losses for the owner.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 46-year-old man from Fort Smith, Arkansas, was staying at the Courtyard by Marriott at 3020 Riffel Drive overnight. When he headed out to the parking lot Saturday morning, the lock from the trailer was gone, and it was open. The man reported a purple bicycle and a 29-inch bicycle tire were missing.

The Salina Police Department is still reviewing the security camera feeds to find a suspect.

