High-Dollar Toolboxes Damaged

A Salina business is dealing with a possible hefty bill after it was broken into over the weekend.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Gary Johnson Trucking Inc., located at 1265 Diamond Drive, had three of its pro toolboxes damaged, and a Bushing Seal driver set was stolen.

One of the business’s doors were forced into, and the toolboxes were messed with. Sheriff Soldan said that if the toolboxes need to be replaced, the total in damage and losses adds up to $31,250.

There are no suspects at this time.