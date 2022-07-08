High-Dollar Industrial Equipment Stolen

Over $17,000 in paving equipment has been stolen from a south Salina business.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that between May 7 and July 7, a theft occurred at Bergkamp Inc., located at 413 E. Avenue A.

A machine belonging to Intermountain Slurry Seal of Salt Lake City, Utah, had four pumps taken off of it. Four batteries were stolen also, as well as four hydraulic oil coolers and a box lift. Additionally, Soldan said some generator parts were missing.

There are no suspects at this time.