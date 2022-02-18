Hiding Felon Found by Police Dogs

A Chapman man wanted on numerous outstanding warrants was caught late Thursday night following a chase.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was conducting surveillance on 47-year-old Scott Leister’s residence Thursday evening. Shortly before 6:00 p.m. the deputy observed Leister leave the property and travel north on Oat Road in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

As the deputy was attempting to catch up to Leister, Leister fled traveling north on Oat Road to 2700 Avenue.

Leister turned east onto 2700 Avenue to Paint Road, then traveled south on Paint road to 2600 Avenue. Leister traveled west on 2600 Avenue, turning south onto Oat Road and returned to his residence.

Leister turned into a field access road at 2710 Oat Road and continued to flee into the pasture east of his residence.

The Deputy lost sight of the truck and when he caught up to the truck, Leister had already fled the truck on foot.

Additional units from the Sheriff’s Department, Chapman Police Department, and Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the area and established a perimeter to contain Leister on the property.

The Sheriff’s Department K-9 was on scene and two additional K-9 units from the KHP arrived some time later.

The Sheriff’s Department requested air assistance from the KHP and a helicopter responded from Topeka. The Sheriff’s Office drone unit was also deployed.

Just before 8:30 p.m. the KHP helicopter located a heat signature on the property behind a residence in the 1700 block of Old-40 Highway. The Sheriff’s Office drone responded to the area and maintained surveillance of the area until officers searching on the ground were able to access the area. A KHP K-9 team searched the area and located Leister hiding underneath a cedar tree.

K-9 announcements were given but Leister refused to comply. He was subsequently bit by the K-9 and taken into custody.

Dickinson County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and examined Leister’s injuries. The Sheriff’s Department transported Leister to Abilene Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries prior to taking him to the Dickinson County Detention Facility.

Leister was arrested on an outstanding Dickinson County bond revocation warrant, on original felony charges including possession of opiates, burglary and criminal possession of a firearm. The bond amount on that warrant is $5,000.00.

Leister had an outstanding Geary County warrant for failure to appear on felony fleeing and eluding and two counts of child endangerment. The bond amount on that warrant is $10,000.00.

Leister had an outstanding Saline County warrant for failure to appear on theft and criminal damage to property charges. There was no bond on that warrant, it was body only.

In addition to the outstanding warrants the Sheriff’s Office is requesting additional charges of attempting to flee and elude and felony obstruction.