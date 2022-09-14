A presentation of little known facts about an area lake is planned this week.

The Smoky Hills Audubon is starting up its monthly program’s at Kansas Wesleyan this Thursday in room 201 in the science hall. The event will start at 7:00 to meet the speaker, followed by the presentation at 7:30.

This month’s speaker will be Wendy Bowles with Wildlife and Parks at Kanopolis lake. She will be talking on The Hidden Secrets of Kanopolis.

The Smoky Hills Audubon Society has been presenting programs since the mid 1970s. Topics often feature bird related programs, but programs can often be concerned with science, environment, travel and wildlife. Programs are presented at no charge to the public by professionals in their fields.

Photo by Ty Nigh via Flickr