Hesston Sweeps Vikings

The Hesston Swathers took two games from the Vikings in non league action as the Swathers handed the Viking girls their first loss of the season 47-36 and the Viking boys remained winless dropping a 59-40 game to Hesston.

In girls action the Vikings would get the first points of the game but Hesston would make a serious run to take a 16-2 lead before the Vikings would get their next points just before the quarter ended on a Tinley Scott 3 making the score 16-5 after 1. The 2nd quarter the Vikings cut into the Hesston lead outscoring the Swathers 13-9 making the halftime score 25-18 But the 3rd quarter saw Hesston outscore the Vikings 12-8 and each team scored 10 in the 4th quarter to make the final 47-36. Adrian Hazelwood & Breanna Priddy each had 8 to lead the Vikings.

In the boys game it was 11-11 after 1 quarter but then the Swathers flexed their offense and outscored the Vikings 17-5 to take command of the game. The 3rd quarter was just a 13-12 advantage for the Swathers and in the 4th they added up a 18-12 advantage to make the final score 59-40. Haven Lysell just missed a double double with 19 points and 9 rebounds.

Vikings will be on the road Friday at Halstead.

Don Bengtson