Hesston Sweeps Vikings

KSAL StaffDecember 14, 2021

The Hesston Swathers took two games from the Vikings in non league action as the Swathers handed the Viking girls their first loss of the season 47-36 and the Viking boys remained winless dropping a 59-40 game to Hesston.

In girls action the Vikings would get the first points of the game but Hesston would make a serious run to take a 16-2 lead before the Vikings would get their next points just before the quarter ended on a Tinley Scott 3 making the score 16-5 after 1. The 2nd quarter the Vikings cut into the Hesston lead outscoring the Swathers 13-9 making the halftime score 25-18 But the 3rd quarter saw Hesston outscore the Vikings 12-8 and each team scored 10 in the 4th quarter to make the final 47-36. Adrian Hazelwood & Breanna Priddy each had 8 to lead the Vikings.

In the boys game it was 11-11 after 1 quarter but then the Swathers flexed their offense and outscored the Vikings 17-5 to take command of the game. The 3rd quarter was just a 13-12 advantage for the Swathers and in the 4th they added up a 18-12 advantage to make the final score 59-40. Haven Lysell just missed a double double with 19 points and 9 rebounds.

Vikings will be on the road Friday at Halstead.

 

Don Bengtson

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Sports News

