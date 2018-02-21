Salina, KS

Hesston Police Chief Honored

Todd PittengerFebruary 21, 2018

Hesston Police Chief Doug Schroeder has been honored for his actions during a deadly workplace shooting.

President Trump presented Schroeder with the Medal of Valor yesterday for his life-saving actions. Trump praised Schroeder for going into Excel Industries in Hesston and stopping an active shooter.

 

Three people died and more than a dozen others were wounded in the 2016 attack.

The award is the highest national honor a public safety officer,  local police, fire department, sheriff’s officers and rescue personnel can receive.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

