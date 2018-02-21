Hesston Police Chief Honored

Hesston Police Chief Doug Schroeder has been honored for his actions during a deadly workplace shooting.

President Trump presented Schroeder with the Medal of Valor yesterday for his life-saving actions. Trump praised Schroeder for going into Excel Industries in Hesston and stopping an active shooter.

Three people died and more than a dozen others were wounded in the 2016 attack.

The award is the highest national honor a public safety officer, local police, fire department, sheriff’s officers and rescue personnel can receive.