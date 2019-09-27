Hesston handles Vikings 35-8

Hesston scored on their second drive on Friday night and, despite a 9o minute weather delay, they never looked back. The Swathers were intercepted while driving on their first possession but bounced back on their ensuing drive with a Jacob Eilert to Braden Esau 20 yard touchdown pass followed by the PAT to make it 7-0. This proved to be the story of the night as the Swathers continued to throw the ball with Eilert going 12-17 for 206 yards in the air.

In the second quarter after a deep pass from Eilert to Ben Bollinger, Eilert punched the ball in from 1 yard out to go up 14-0 following the kick. The Swathers then finished up the scoring in the first half with an Eilert 17 yard scamper to go up 20-0, PAT failed. Hesston was driving again in the third quarter when a lightning delay stopped them at the 5 yard line. Following the delay, Max Arnold scored from 5 yards out to make the score 28-0 following the 2 point PAT.

The Swathers wrapped up their scoring on the night by putting together an 81 yard scoring driving culminating in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Eilert to Bollinger in the deep corner of the end zone. The Vikings responded on the first play of their ensuing drive with a 65-yard Trey Kennedy scamper around left end for the touchdown. Raleigh Wilson punched in the 2 point PAT for the final of 35-8 Hesston.

The Vikings were led by Trey Kennedy who rushed for 103 yards on 13 carries becoming the first Viking rusher over 100 yards this season.

The Swathers were led by Jacob Eilert in the air as well as on the ground with 10 carries for 81 yards; he also accounted for 4 touchdowns. Next up for the Vikings will be Clay Center for Homecoming in Lindsborg next Friday.