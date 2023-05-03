Hernandez-Silva repeats as Offensive Player of the Year headlining Flag Football All-KCAC selections

Brianna Hernandez-Silva (SR/Las Vegas, Nev.) repeated as the KCAC Offensive Player of the Year headlining Kansas Wesleyan’s selections to the 2023 All-KCAC Flag Football teams released by the conference office. The All-KCAC Flag Football teams are selected by a vote of conference coaches.

Hernandez-Silva was a second-team selection at quarterback but was dominating at the position. She threw for 1706 yards in nine KCAC games during the season, with 30 touchdowns against only five interceptions. She completed 60.6 percent of her passes on the season, averaging 189.4 yards passing per game. She also rushed for 562 yards on 83 carries, with seven touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry and 62.4 yards rushing per game. She had 2267 yards of total offense, averaging 251.9 yards per game.

Kendra Velasquez-Munro (SO/Las Vegas, Nev.) was named to the first-team as a running back. During conference play, Velasquez-Munro had eight carries for 91 yards, averaging 11.4 yards per carry with a touchdown, but excelled as a receiver, with 20 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown, averaging 15.3 yards per game receiving. She was also an excellent screen blocker for the Coyotes, earning second-team All-KCAC honors at the position. She also served as KWU’s punter, averaging 26.7 yards per punt during the season on 16 kicks, earning honorable-mention honors at punter.

Angel Roman (SO/Jacksonville, Fla.) was named to the first-team as a receiver, but it was not the only all-conference nod for the sophomore star. She also earned a second-team nod at utility player and an honorable-mention nod at defensive back. Roman led the Coyotes in receiving, with 38 catches for 428 yards and 11 touchdowns during the nine-game conference season. She averaged 47.6 yards per game receiving. She ranked third on the team in all-purpose yards, averaging 56 per game. Defensively she had 14 flag pulls during conference play, but picked off four passes, and had seven pass break-ups.

Ciaran DeCuir (SO/Las Vegas, Nev.) was Wesleyan’s other first-team offense selection. She ranked second on the team in receptions with 28 during KCAC play for a team-best 477 yards, averaging 59.6 per game. She had six receiving touchdowns, the second highest total on the team.

Lexi Marquez (SO/Las Vegas, Nev.) was named to the first-team on defense. She led the Coyotes with 40 total flag pulls, and in interceptions with five, one of which she returned for a touchdown.

Ja’Daa Wilson (JR/Crawfordville, Fla.) was named to the first-team on defense. She had 23 flag pulls on the season at defensive back, and also had a team-best seven pass breakups during conference play. She also had a key interception in KWU’s KCAC semifinal win over Midland. She also led the Coyotes in punt returns with 12 returns for 94 yards, including one for a touchdown.

Shanya Murape (FR/Toronto, Ontario) was named to the first-team defense. She had 25 flag pulls during the season, which included recording 3.5 sacks on the season. She also had three pass breakups. She also was named honorable-mention at a utility player for the Coyotes. She played several different roles for the Coyotes during the season, including at quarterback.

Nickayla Howard (SO/Las Vegas, Nev.) was named to the first-team on defense. She had 26 flag pulls on the season which included a sack, and two stops for loss. She had one interception during conference play and had five pass breakups, often playing against some of the oppositions top receivers.

Angel Almaraz (FR/Las Vegas, Nev.) was named to the second-team on offense at the center position. She was a big part of helping KWU average 37.9 points and 289.6 yards per game during the conference season. She added 24 receptions for 2001 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winner in KWU’s come-from-behind win over Midland.

Alexa Mansur (SO/Henderson, Nev.) was named to the second-team on defense. She ranked second on the team with 38 flag pulls during the c conference eason, and added a half sack and 1.5 stops for loss. She had four interceptions one of which was returned for a touchdown. She led the team with seven pass breakups on the season.

Alexis Jimenez (SO/Miami, Fla.) was named to the second-team on defense. She had 29 flag pulls during the season, and had two sacks, two pass breakups and an interception during conference play.

Ashley Hawthorne (SO/Las Vegas, Nev.) was named to the honorable-mention team on offense. She had 14 receptions for 124 yards during the conference season, with a touchdown, averaging 13.8 yards per game receiving.

Jazmine Whitfield (FR/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) was named to the honorable-mention team on offense. She had 16 receptions for 215 yards and five touchdowns during conference play. She also had he also added an interception on defense.

Leila Casillan (FR/Las Vegas, Nev.) was named to the honorable-mention team on defense. Casillan led the Coyotes with 16.5 sacks on the season and had 22 total flag pulls.

KWU posted an 8-2 record in KCAC play, which included a forfeit win over Bethel during the season. The Coyotes are 13-4 on the season heading into the NAIA Flag Football Finals in Atlanta starting May 18. Flag Football remains at emerging sport status at the NAIA level, and the flag football finals are not an official national championship event.